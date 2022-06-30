Restrictions placed on outdoor water use in Caledonia Twp

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials have imposed restrictions on outdoor water usage in Caledonia Township and Caledonia Village.

Starting July 1, odd-even sprinkling days will be in effect, according to a notice issued by the township. It says residents living at even-numbered addresses will only be permitted to run sprinklers on even days. The same goes for odd-numbered addresses on odd days.

The township notes several exceptions, including the use of hoses, watering cans or private wells to water trees and gardens.

We’re told the restriction is meant to regulate the water supply amid high demands.

Failure to comply may lead to $100 in fines, the township says.

The restriction will be in place until otherwise noted.

Those with questions are asked to connect with township officials at 616-891-0070.

