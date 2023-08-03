GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law has identified the most dangerous intersections in our state.

The report, which examined Michigan State Police data from 2022, shows the top three are in Metro Detroit, but there are several listed in West Michigan, as well.

Report reveals Kent County's most dangerous intersections

In Kent County, the top five most dangerous intersections, according to the report are:



US-131 at Wealthy Street— Grand Rapids: 98 crashes and ten injuries

Burton Street SW at US-131— Grand Rapids: 78 crashes and 35 injuries

28th Street at I-96— Cascade Township: 64 crashes and six injuries

I-196 at US-131— Grand Rapids: 59 crashes and seven injuries

28th Street SW at Burlingame Avenue SW— Wyoming: 52 crashes and 23 injuries

The report also examined intersections in Muskegon County and Kalamazoo County.

Michigan Auto Law notes that in 2022, nearly a third of all deadly traffic crashes in Michigan happened at an intersection.

