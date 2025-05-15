Report of man with gun in supermarket parking lot prompts large police response

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A large number of police officers and sheriff's deputies descended on the shopping center in Gaines Township Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gun.

Rumors on social media swirled about a hostage situation in one of the stores or restaurants along Marketplace Drive near Kalamazoo Avenue and M-6. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says those unverified reports were wrong, reminding people to not share rumors and stir up panic.

Deputies responded for a report of a medical or mental health emergency.

A man with the gun shot himself inside his vehicle in the parking lot outside the Meijer store, per the Kent County Sheriff's Office. There is no on-going threat to the public.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat onlinefor immediate help.

Mental health resources are also availble from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

