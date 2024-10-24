Renovation project begins at Plainfield Township park

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township has begun construction on a $1.75 million renovation project at Grand Rogue Park.

More than half the cost is being covered by the state.

New features will include ADA-accessible walkways, picnic areas, playground equipment and a pave job over the gravel parking lot.

Officials say they intend to add parking spaces to accommodate more visitors at the park.

Prein & Newhof via Plainfield Charter Township

We’re told they hope to make the park and the area surrounding it to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

“We're really looking to make this a key piece of this community of Plainfield Township. It's a place where we can recreate, but it's also a place that that helps preserve some of our environment along the banks of the Grand River,” says Title Manager Cameron Van Wyngarden.

The park is expected to open in June 2025.

