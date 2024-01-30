Reminder, forms deadline for absentee voter list ballot is approaching

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With Michigan's Presidential Primary on the horizon, those on the permanent absentee ballot list are on another deadline to get their ballot forms in.

The Presidential Primary Ballot Selection form is due February 23 so your ballot can be sent to you in time for the Primary on February 27.

“State law requires voters to select their party preference for presidential primaries,” said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. “And it’s important to clarify that this provision does not register voters with the particular party they’ve selected for this election; it simply allows clerks to provide them the correct ballot.”

If you miss the deadline, you will get a ballot with only candidates and proposals available in your district. It will not include possible proposals specific to local townships or cities within a precinct.

"For this election, there are two or possibly three separate ballots, and voters are required to pick one in order to cast their vote," says Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

You may also get calls, texts, or mail from city or township clerks as a reminder.

These are not spam, but a genuine effort required by law to ensure the voter receives the correct ballot. Real clerks will never ask for your Social Security number or other sensitive information or try to fill the form out for you. It is just a reminder to get the form in before the deadline.

You can find the Presidential Primary Ballot Selection form online and submit it with your state ID or driver's license, or send what you got in the mail back to your local clerk's office. You can find more info on the Kent County website.

If you received these contact attempts and are not on the permanent absentee ballot list, call your local clerk's office directly to find out what steps you need to take.