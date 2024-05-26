RapidSOS: Busy Memorial Day expected for 911 dispatchers, first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day can get pretty packed, and not just for travelers and folks planning their own backyard bash. First responders and 911 dispatchers are expected to be in for a busy Memorial Day as well. That's where data analysis firm RapidSOS comes in.

According to their data, 2023 saw the highest 911 call volume of any year in history. Additionally, Memorial Day weekend sees the 3rd highest volume of any federal holiday, with Michigan actually placing more calls than any state.

Thankfully, RapidSOS's new, artificial intelligence-powered technology is designed to help alleviate some of dispatchers' stress by sending real-time data for faster, more effective responses to emergencies. CEO Michael Martin took some time to chat with FOX 17 about the firm's latest innovations:

Harmony

'AI copilot' that sends a unified picture of critical data about an incident to 911 dispatchers, who then send that data to field responders so they can get there faster and better prepared.

RapidSOS Unite

Intelligent safety platform that uses artificial intelligence to compile critical data, multimedia feeds as well as tools like translation and messaging under one platform. Integrates seamlessly with Harmony AI copilot

If you're interested in checking out more about RapidSOS's products, you can do so on their website.