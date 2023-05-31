Racial profiling lawsuit filed against GRPD, Kentwood PD

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood and Grand Rapids Police Departments are accused of racial profiling in a new lawsuit that's been filed this month.

This case allegedly happened around this time last year. Johnathan Gafford's attorney believes that police pulled over his client because he is Black.

Richard Mack Jr. says Gafford, who was in West Michigan on a business trip, had gotten dinner in Kentwood and was heading back to his hotel in Grand Rapids when he was stopped.

Mack adds that several police officers pointed guns at Gafford after pulling him over in his rental car.

The attorney says that all of the officers he saw on the dash and body cam video were white and that the traffic stop lasted about an hour.

According to Mack, it was because police believed his client fit the description of a kid who had reportedly broken into marijuana shops.

Mack says his client continues to relieve that moment and suffers emotional damage because of what happened to him.

"To this day, he has night traumas to this day, he wakes up drenching with sweat to where he told me he has to change his T-shirts, two to three times a night to this day, when he sees the police officers he freezes up to this day he's experiencing severe emotional trauma because of what happened to him a year ago. This should not happen. Not in America, not anywhere," Mack said.

A Grand Rapids spokesperson sent FOX 17 the following statement:

"The City has not been served with the lawsuit. We did access the filing through the online court filing system and are currently reviewing the legal claims. The City will be issuing a response to the complaint in accordance with the Federal Court Rules."

We also did reach out to Kentwood Police but have not heard back.

In addition to the departments, several officers are individually named in the suit.

Last year, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced discrimination charges against GRPD.

The department is also under investigation regarding almost two dozen complaints.

