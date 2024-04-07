Race car driver to host birthday party, fundraiser at Kids' Foods Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 1.1 million people in Michigan are food insecure, according to Kids' Food Basket.

That includes 34,260 children ages 0 to 17 in Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon and Kent counties who don't know when and where their next meal is coming from.

Kids' Food Basket exists to help lower those numbers by increasing access to healthy food for children and families.

The organization says food should be a right, not a privilege, and because that is not yet a reality, they provide human and financial resources to break down barriers that cause food insecurity.

FOX 17 Weekend Morning News sat down with a Berlin Raceway racing driver Adam Casari, who is passionate about the efforts of Kids' Food Basket. He has been a volunteer facilitator with the organization for several years and also displays their logo on his race cars.

That's why for his birthday this year, he is hosting a party at Kids' Food Basket where he will be displaying his race car as well as introducing his sponsors, family and friends to the organization that works towards a hunger-free West Michigan for all.

His birthday will be held on Monday, April 15 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kids' Food Basket (1300 Plymouth Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505).

For more information on the organization or Adam's birthday party fundraiser, head over to the Kids' Food Basket website.

