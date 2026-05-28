Rabies-positive bat confirmed in Kent County says health department

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A bat captured in Kent County tested positive for rabies, the first animal case of the disease in the county in 2026, said the Kent County Health Department.

Details about where and when the bat was found were not shared.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be passed between many mammal species, including humans, through a bite or scratch by an infected animal. The best way to reduce your risk of contracting rabies is to avoid contact with animals that might be carrying the disease.

Bats present a particular risk for rabies exposure, because they can more easily get into homes due to their small size, said experts.

“During the summer, bats can enter homes while seeking safe, warm places to give birth and raise their young. Young bats may also accidentally find their way inside as they learn to fly and navigate on their own.” said Cathy Armstrong, Communicable Disease Program Supervisor. “If it’s unclear whether a person or pet may have had direct contact with a bat, testing the bat is the best way to rule out any risk of rabies exposure. Because bats have very small teeth, a bite may not always be obvious in situations such as when someone was sleeping.”

If you find a bat inside your home, the Kent County Health Department recommends the following steps:



Capture the bat using thick gloves, putting it in a cool, quiet container. While capturing the bat, you should wear long sleeves and pants Call the Kent County Health Department at (616) 632-7228 for a risk assessment If directed by health department staff, bring the bat in for testing Wait for results

Other ways to reduce your risk of contracting rabies includes not touching wild animals, block any openings in your home that animals could use to get inside, and keep your pets' rabies vaccinations up-to-date.

“Even indoor cats and dogs can be at risk if a bat enters the home,” said Angela Hollinshead, the director of the Kent County Animal Shelter. “Keeping pets current on rabies vaccinations is the simplest and most effective way to protect them and the whole household.”

Over the past five years, 16 animals in Kent County have tested positive for rabies, including this year's bat, said the health department. So far in 2026, 13 rabid animals have been confirmed in Michigan, per the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

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