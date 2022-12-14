Pure Michigan relaunches winter tourism campaign after two year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As temperatures drop, more people are getting ready to plan those winter adventures. After a two year hiatus, tourism for the season has officially arrived.

Pure Michigan is once again highlighting the beauty of winter in the mitten state.

This season, the state is hoping to build on the yearly impact of the winter tourism season which generated $2.9 in traveler spending in 2021.

This year's winter campaign includes a return to national TV with advertisements running in coordination with Hallmark and Hallmark movies which began in November.

WINTER ACTIVITIES: Michigan’s winter months are back in the spotlight as temperatures continue to drop and snow is on the horizon.



Tune into @FOX17 morning news to learn how the state is working to bring back more tourists this year.🎿❄️ pic.twitter.com/TeA78vqohT — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) December 14, 2022

The adverting budget sits at $2,377,476 including $446,000 in industry partner contributions.

The target markets include the state of Michigan and other key areas like Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend and Toledo. Out-of-home includes 17 boards across seven of the regional target markets.

Activities include skiing both downhill and cross-country, snowmobiling and snowshoeing.

The push to highlight winter tourism in the state is set to last through December 23, 2022.

To read more about the campaign and its efforts, click here.