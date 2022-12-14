Watch Now
Pure Michigan relaunches winter tourism campaign after two year hiatus

Ski hills, winter parks finally open in West Michigan after snow
Posted at 7:18 AM, Dec 14, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As temperatures drop, more people are getting ready to plan those winter adventures. After a two year hiatus, tourism for the season has officially arrived.

Pure Michigan is once again highlighting the beauty of winter in the mitten state.

This season, the state is hoping to build on the yearly impact of the winter tourism season which generated $2.9 in traveler spending in 2021.

This year's winter campaign includes a return to national TV with advertisements running in coordination with Hallmark and Hallmark movies which began in November.

The adverting budget sits at $2,377,476 including $446,000 in industry partner contributions.

The target markets include the state of Michigan and other key areas like Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend and Toledo. Out-of-home includes 17 boards across seven of the regional target markets.

Activities include skiing both downhill and cross-country, snowmobiling and snowshoeing.

The push to highlight winter tourism in the state is set to last through December 23, 2022.

To read more about the campaign and its efforts, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
