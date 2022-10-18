Public safety officials seek person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault incident in Wyoming last week.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 9 before 4:20 a.m. at the Citgo gas station near Clyde Park Avenue and Burton Street.

We’re told a male customer arrived at the gas station with many other people on a black party bus when the man got into a verbal altercation with the workers.

Authorities say the man started throwing objects when a female employee tried to get him to leave. That was when she was hit in the head and fell to the floor, according to WDPS. The man left in the bus afterward.

The victim received significant injuries but is expected to be okay, public safety officials say.

WDPS says the person of interest is a 5’10” tall Black man between the ages of 20 and 30 with short hair and a thin frame. We’re told he wore a dark North Face hoodie and dark jeans.

