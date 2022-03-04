Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs exhibit prepares to take flight at GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is kicking off its latest exhibit, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs March 5th at noon.

This prehistoric exhibit gives the public a glimpse of life-sized models of the Pterosaurs and the 150 sub-species of the Pterosaurs.

Find highlights of research by scientists and leading paleontologists around the world, as well as rare pterosaur fossil casts.

Those walking through the exhibit can examine the life-size models of the flying reptiles, watch captivating videos, and immerse themselves into the interactive exhibits that show the mechanics of pterosaur flight.

Fun fact: Pterosaurs were the first back-boned animals to evolve powered flight, and the only vertebrates to develop this ability besides birds and bats.

This exhibit is an interactive exhibit, including a motion sensor-based flight lab that allows you to use your body to “pilot” two species of pterosaurs through virtual prehistoric landscapes.

In addition to these experiences, attendees can get a first-hand look at rare pterosaur fossils that have helped paleontologists learn about these animals.

