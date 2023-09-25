Prosecutor: Domestic violence court in Kent County to open by the end of the year, early next

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a new domestic violence court will likely open by the end of the year or early next year.

READ MORE: Kent County creates first-ever court to defend domestic violence victims

The Kent County Board of Commissioners, in 2022, approved the allocation of $4 million to the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team, which Becker co-chairs, to form the Domestic Violence Action Network, the entity responsible for the court’s creation.

In response to an information request on the status of the project by FOX 17 on Sunday, Becker said DVAN recently hired a coordinator who starts in October. He added that planning meetings for the court start then too.

DVCCRT pitched the court in response to an increase in domestic violence in the area.

READ MORE: Local organization pushes to create domestic violence court

In 2021, the prosecutor’s office charged 1,308 domestic violence cases, the highest number since 2017.

The goal is to reduce near fatal and fatal domestic violence instances for adults and children.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube