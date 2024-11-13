Project to develop Lowell business park moves forward

LOWELL, Mich. — A planned business park in the Lowell area is closer to becoming reality.

The land-use agreement was finalized by the Lowell City Council and Charter Township Board. Plans involve developing 237 acres at the I-96 interchange at Alden Nash Avenue.

Plans for growth at that land parcel have been considered for decades. They include hotels, restaurants and retail outlets that will add quality jobs and more business opportunities.

The state of Michigan pledged nearly $18 million in support of the project.

Lowell and the township still need to approve agreements for water and wastewater before the project breaks ground.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube