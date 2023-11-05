Project Night Lights still going strong after 5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For over 5 years, lights have shined towards the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital once every month.

It’s called “Project Night Lights,” and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Silent Observer, a non-profit dedicated to public safety in West Michigan spearheaded the initiative back in 2016. After seeing another city participate, the organization made it a goal to bring it to Grand Rapids.

“Silent Observer’s mission is to assist with creating a safer community and a healthy community as a safe community,” said Chris Cameron, a board member of Silent Observer. “We thought this was just perfect for our mission," he said.

Five years later, that mission is stronger than ever. Every second Wednesday of the month, police, fire and EMS from multiple departments come out to show support. Even community members come with their flashlights and posters to show their love for kids fighting some of the hardest battles.

For the ones inside, love is felt throughout all eleven stories of Helen DeVos Children’s.

Corewell Health A child overlooking the lights coming from Project Night Lights.

“Even for the mom, I think the child expressed something to the effect of wow. She just could not imagine that many people came out to support her and really cared about her and they didn't even know her in the hospital,” said Amy Davis, a child life specialist with Corewell Health.

Project Night Lights next event is November 8th. Starting at 8:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and bring their support.

To learn more and to get prepared for the annual Christmas Project Night Lights event, click here.

