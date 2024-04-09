Power outage impacts 10K in greater Grand Rapids area

(WXMI) — Thousands of people are without power in the greater Grand Rapids area Tuesday afternoon.

The outage affects more than 10,000 people in Ada Township, Cascade Township, East Grand Rapids and parts of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Township, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map.

We’re told traffic lights are also out.

The energy service provider says the outage was caused by "an issue with equipment at a substation."

Power is expected to be restored at around 1:30 p.m.

Check with Consumers Energy’s website for updates.

