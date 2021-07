WALKER, Mich. — Police say a power outage is affecting the central part of Walker and that the traffic signal at Remembrance and Kinney is out as a result.

Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

About 1,581 customers are impacted by the outage, according to Consumers Energy.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.