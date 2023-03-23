‘Poll challengers ensure accountability’: Kent Co. clerk testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons testified before Congress Thursday about the importance of poll challengers.

“Poll challengers play a vital role in our election process. When they’re properly trained, poll challengers ensure accountability and are an important check and balance in our elections.”

Posthumus Lyons told members of the U.S. House Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections that she works to educate voters about the election process.

“That, while there are certainly areas in which we can improve, they can and should be confident that their elections are secure, transparent, fair and accurate,” Posthumus Lyons added.

She went on to explain how Michigan allows voters to observe every step of the election process, from equipment testing before the election, to the canvas and result certification after the election.

Posthumus Lyons said poll challengers, or election observers, should not cause concern for voters, candidates or election workers.

“In Michigan, a poll challenger is a registered voter, credentialed and trained so that they’re familiar with and comply with Michigan election law, especially those that explicitly prohibit the acts of voter intimidation. Both major parties are allowed to and do appoint challengers in every general election. Additionally, as clerk, I routinely approve poll challenger applications in my county for the NAACP, the ACLU, the Carter Center, Promote the Vote and the Election Integrity Fund. And I expect those organizations will act in good faith to properly train their challengers.”

According to Posthumus Lyons, poll challengers in Michigan can sit behind the processing table.

They can inspect, but not touch, any election material.

They cannot approach or question a voter, but they can alert an inspector of a challenge they want to make to the voter’s eligibility.

Poll challengers can also challenge the conduct of election inspectors.

Watch the full testimony, along with the Q and A session:

WATCH: Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons testifies before Congressional committee

