Police: Walker school placed on lockdown following crash involving stolen car

WALKER, Mich. — The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science (WMAES) was placed on lockdown following a hit-and-run crash in Walker Wednesday morning.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened during the early-morning hours. Officers arrived to collect evidence related to the crash and learned one of the cars was reported stolen from a nearby area, police explain.

One of the people believed to be related to the crash may have been on or near WMAES’s campus during drop-off hours, prompting the school to be locked down, authorities explain.

WPD assures the individuals in question never entered the building, nor did they issue a tangible threat to the school or its occupants.

Police say multiple people were arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

We’re told school was dismissed early as a precaution.

