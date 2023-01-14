Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard.

We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived and treated the victim on scene. They are expected to be okay.

KPD tells us the suspect and victim know each other.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

