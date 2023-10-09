Police seek Wyoming man missing since Sept. 22

WYOMING, Mich. — Police requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says 36-year-old Anthony Scott Adrianse was last seen at Burton Street and Burlingame Avenue on the evening of Sept. 22.

We’re told he drove away from the area in a gray 2013 Honda Accord with the license plate EJH3217.

Wyoming Police Department

Anthony is described as a white man standing at 6’0” and weighing 200 pounds. WPD says he has long dark-brown hair normally worn in a ponytail.

Those with knowledge of Anthony’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators at 616-530-7300. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

