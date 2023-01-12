Police seek suspect in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting in Kentwood Thursday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says their officers responded to reports of a shooting that had occurred near Burgis Avenue and 52nd Street before noon.

We’re told no suspects or victims were found and there was no evidence of damaged property, but it is believed a shooting did take place in the area.

KPD describes the suspect as a man in his 20s. They say he drove off in a dark Lincoln with four doors.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident, adding they do not believe the public is in danger.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

