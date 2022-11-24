Police seek persons of interest after 8 counterfeit bills passed in Lowell

LOWELL, MI — Lowell Police are asking the public for information regarding several persons of interest, who may be involved in the passing of at least 8 counterfeit bills in the area over the past few days.

On Wednesday, police said they had heard several reports of counterfeit money used in the City of Lowell.

The bills being used are $50 or $100, police say.

The suspects come into a store and buy something small and pay with the big-numbered bills to receive change, at least $80 in real cash.

Lowell Police published photos of the persons of interests on Monday.

Lowell Police Suspect in Lowell Counterfeit Case

Anyone with information about the incidents or individuals involved is encouraged to to contact Lowell police through Facebook or calling 616-897-7123.

