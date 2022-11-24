Watch Now
Police seek persons of interest after 8 counterfeit bills passed in Lowell

Lowell Police
Photo of Suspect
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 21:49:02-05

LOWELL, MI — Lowell Police are asking the public for information regarding several persons of interest, who may be involved in the passing of at least 8 counterfeit bills in the area over the past few days.

On Wednesday, police said they had heard several reports of counterfeit money used in the City of Lowell.

The bills being used are $50 or $100, police say.

The suspects come into a store and buy something small and pay with the big-numbered bills to receive change, at least $80 in real cash.

Lowell Police published photos of the persons of interests on Monday.

Suspect in Lowell Counterfeit Case
Suspect in Lowell Counterfeit Case
Suspect in Lowell Counterfeit Case

Anyone with information about the incidents or individuals involved is encouraged to to contact Lowell police through Facebook or calling 616-897-7123.

