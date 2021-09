WYOMING, Mich. — One man, 38, was found unconscious with life-threatening head trauma on Burton Street SW in Wyoming on Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:40 a.m.

Wyoming Police say the man was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery for the injury.

Investigators are searching for a female witness with long, dark hair.

Anyone able to identify the witness in the photo above is asked to call Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.