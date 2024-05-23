Police: No one in custody after shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to a shots fired incident in Kentwood Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 4400 block of Bowen Boulevard at around 1 p.m., according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD).

We’re told multiple people were detained and interviewed.

No injuries were reported and no one was arrested, KPD explains.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

