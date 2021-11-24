Police: Kentwood man killed in industrial accident at Ventra Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police say an employee at Ventra Grand Rapids died in an industrial accident.

The Kentwood Police Department says emergency crews were called out to Ventra Grand Rapids on 32nd Street SE around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday for an industrial accident.

Police say 37-year-old Moses Kur was injured while working on a machine in the plant. Police say he died from his injuries.

OSHA is now investigating the deadly incident.

It’s not clear how Kur was injured while working on the machine.