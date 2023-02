WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 44th/Clyde Park. The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, they are investigating alleged gunfire between the vehicles.

One vehicle fled the scene, while the occupants of the second vehicle fled on foot.

Officers attempted a K-9 track, but did not have success.

No suspect description is available at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

