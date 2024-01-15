Watch Now
Police investigating 2 shootings in SE Kentwood

Posted at 7:58 PM, Jan 14, 2024
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened an hour apart from each other in southeast Kentwood Sunday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound at around 2 p.m., according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). He told police he was walking east of Ridgebrook Avenue on 60th Street when he was shot by an unknown group of people inside a vehicle.

The victim is expected to be okay.
 
At around 3 p.m., police say a 31-year-old man entered a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He explained he was shot while driving along Eastern Avenue.

It is not yet known whether the two shootings are related but police say the public is not believed to be in danger. The shootings are under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to either shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

