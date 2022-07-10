Police cruiser is hit at Lowell gas station

LOWELL, Mich. — A driver suffering from a medical issue lost control and struck a police car Saturday evening.

On Saturday evening Lowell Police Department officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and officers tried to stop the vehicle in a parking lot at the BP station located at 403 W. Main St. At that time the vehicle hit a police cruiser.

The investigation revealed that "the accident was the result of a medical issue on the part of the driver," according to Lowell Police Chief Christopher Hurst.

Neither the driver nor any Lowell officers were injured in the collision.

The driver was transported to the hospital for the medical condition.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the investigation.

"There was no criminal intent on the part of the driver and no arrest made or charges filed," said Hurst.

