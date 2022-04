NUNICA, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a Nunica man who has been reported missing.

Police sat that Merle Hecksel walked away from his home Friday, April 8, around noon and hasn't been located since then.

Hecksel suffers from dementia, and was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1(800)249-0911

