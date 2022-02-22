Police arrest suspect connected to a double stabbing at a Meijer in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — At this time police are still trying to figure out a motive for a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 21, 2022, at a Meijer in Wyoming. For now, they’re calling it a random attack likely linked to mental illness.

“It is scary to do that, to think that this could be something that is unprovoked.” Said Lt. Brian Look of Wyoming Department of Public Safety. “Very much a reason to be able to be cautious as to what you’re doing.”

Lieutenant Brian Look — called Monday’s double stabbing inside a Meijer store — shocking.

But the search for the suspect is over police arrested the man they believe is responsible.

He’s accused of stabbing two people at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

It happened Monday night just before 8 p.m.

Police are unsure of a motive at this point but several people on social media say the suspect was asking shoppers for money. One woman recognized the suspect from surveillance photos.

She says a week ago that same man in that same Meijer asked her — ‘Do you help others?’

“It made me very nervous. My granddaughter. She was nervous when he had even said that to us when he was by us. So for some reason, I was very nervous.” Said Cheryl Hoeve. “And I we walked away and I made sure they watch guard. I looked around every time we walked on in different areas.”

But police are shooting down those claims in this case.

“Our investigation so far does not support those facts.” Lt. Look said. “The information that we’ve been provided so far says that mental illness likely played a part in this.”

The suspect had been at large after the incident until they found him Tuesday morning.

Police tell me they found the suspect right here on the corner of La Grave Avenue and Cherry Street in southeast Grand Rapids. He was just walking around here in this area around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is about seven-and-a-half miles away from where the stabbing took place in Wyoming.”

Police believe the man is homeless.

No other details — like a name and age — have been released.

But they did say Meijer employees recognized the suspect.

“We have been told that he had been in the store, obviously not on a criminal nature, not of any sort of disturbance. But, yes, he was recognized from being in the store prior.” Explained Lt. Look.

Meanwhile, the victims are 19 and 74 years old - both men, both from Wyoming.

Police say both were taken to the hospital both were stabbed in their upper torso, and both are in stable condition.

In fact, the 19-year-old has already been released.

It is a scary story, but one police say people should not worry about.

“I don’t feel like this should change anybody’s patterns in their life.” Lt. Look assured. “It is an isolated event that fortunately did not turn any more tragic than what it was.”

Fox 17 reached out to Meijer for a comment but has not heard back.

The suspect’s arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow.

Police are holding off on identifying the suspect until then.

