Police: 15-year-old in custody after bringing gun to Wyoming school

WYOMING, Mich. — A teen was arrested after police say he brought a gun to Godfrey-Lee Schools East Lee Campus Friday Monday morning.

Word of mouth led school staff to find a handgun inside the 15-year-old student’s backpack, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told the student was taken into custody.

Charges in the incident are pending review by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

WPD commends the school for their diligence and commitment to upholding student safety.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube