KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon.

The Kentwood Police Department says one person was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old.

We’re told the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube