Planned outage in Walker and Alpine rescheduled for next weekend

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The City of Walker has announced the rescheduled date for a planned power outage in Kent County.

The outage will take place overnight July 17 into July 18, the City says.

Consumers Energy explains the outage is necessary for new equipment to be installed at an electric substation.

About 2,350 customers will be impacted by the outage, the energy service provider tells us. They say most of the customers impacted are found in the area of North 7 Mile Road, East Walker Avenue, West 8th Avenue, and South 3 Mile Road in Walker and Alpine Township.

A handful of local Kent County businesses may also be affected.

