PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township firefighters are hoping to find someone who is willing to adopt a lost kitten after finding one in a vehicle’s engine compartment Friday.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department posted photos of the kitten to social media, saying the feline is presumed to be a stray.

Those interested in adopting the kitten are invited to send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Plainfield Township Fire Department

