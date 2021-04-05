Plainfield Township seeks community feedback on 'Reimagine Plainfield' plan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township’s Corridor Redevelopment Advisory Committee has finalized a draft of its redevelopment plan – and now wants to hear from community members, a news release said Monday.

A major component of the proposed plan, Reimagine Plainfield, calls for developing three town centers that would act as small downtown areas throughout the corridor.

These areas would serve as hubs for retail businesses, feature pedestrian-friendly mixed-use developments that promote economic growth and provide residential housing.

Other key components of the 20-year plan include:

Allowing mixed-use developments previously not permitted along the corridor

Helping traffic flow smoothly and safely

Making the corridor more friendly for all modes of transportation, such as walking, cycling and driving – including vehicles, buses and delivery services

Updating the township’s zoning ordinance to require new approaches for building placement, street layouts, parking, sidewalk connections and landscaping

Adding more landscaping and trees that create attractive public spaces

“Plainfield Township’s location in a growing urban area, easy access to jobs throughout the region, quality schools and natural amenities make it an ideal place to live,” said Ben Green, chair of the Plainfield Corridor Redevelopment Advisory Committee. “The Plainfield Avenue corridor should reflect the same character and quality of the community it serves. Reimagine Plainfield can transform the corridor into a series of walkable, mixed-use places connected by green spaces that works for everyone.”

The community can provide feedback on the Reimagine Plainfield plan and ask questions of township staff through series of webinars set for noon and 7 p.m. on April 7, 14 and 21.

An open house will also be held 3-6 p.m. on April 28 at the Plainfield Fire Station located at 4343 Plainfield Avenue NE.

Those planning to attend the webinars will need to register in advance here.

Read a full draft of the plan here.