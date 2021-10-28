Plainfield Township residents to vote on new $27 million community center

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Next week on Election Day, Plainfield Township residents will have the opportunity to vote on a new $27 million community center.

A yes vote on the ballot would approve the millage needed to construct the new center. It would include meeting rooms, a cooking demonstration space, a gymnasium with a walking track and additional parking.

It would cost the average Plainfield Township taxpayer about $87 a year for 20 years.

Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden says the old center is outdated and a new center would help keep up with the growing community events and organizations that need a space to gather.

“We're bursting at the seams," he said. "We've got a building that can't fit all the programming that we'd like to have in it. And we'd like to expand it beyond just seniors and have programming for other ages as well.”

The new space would be attached to the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA in Plainfield Township. At first the township was considering having the center near Northville High School, then YMCA reached out and suggested their location instead.

"When COVID hit we had time to pause and look at our options," Van Wyngardenen said. "We were approached by the YMCA and said maybe there's an opportunity for us to partner on this. That really has led to a good opportunity from our perspective in terms of a site that is central within our community but also has potential to save on operating costs through a partnership with YMCA."

Election Day is November 2.