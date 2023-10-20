Plainfield Township man arrested for Alpine Township arson

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plainfield Township man is in custody for the suspected arson of an Alpine Township home last month.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the fire happened Sept. 3 west of Division Avenue on 7 Mile Road.

We’re told the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but everyone managed to get out safely.

Deputies suspect the fire was started with a mortar or fireworks — or a device of a similar nature — that had been tossed inside the home.

Investigations led authorities to a 19-year-old Plainfield Township man, who KCSO says was arrested Thursday. The suspect and homeowners reportedly know each other.

A formal arraignment in the case is still pending.

