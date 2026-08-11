Plainfield Township looking to loosen zoning laws, allow for "a lot more flexibility"

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thirty-four thousand.

That's how many housing units, according to a 2025 study by Housing Next, are needed in Kent County by 2029.

In Plainfield Township, a proposed townhomes project aims to do its part in addressing this need but, as a planned unit development, its approval process has taken "more time, more effort," according to township manager Cameron VanWyngarden.

So, in order for houses to be built faster and more affordably, VanWyngarden says the township is also looking to loosen its zoning laws.

"We're reforming our zoning to allow for a lot more flexibility and to really fit the character of the community," he said.

To this end, a draft ordinance from a Plainfield Township Planning Commission work session in July calls for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to be allowed in four out of five residential districts in the township.

An ADU, according to the township, is "a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same parcel as a single-family home."

Currently, ADUs are only allowed in mixed-use districts, according to the township's zoning ordinance.

"This really lends to a lot of flexibility for families, and it really lends to affordability," said VanWyngarden, adding that ADUs are fit for grandparents who want to live near their children and grandchildren and also young professionals who want to live near mom and dad while having a place to call their own.

"Children who have grown up in this community can't afford to live here," he said. "We're working to address that, to make sure that people who call Plainfield Township home can afford to live in Plainfield Township."

Plainfield Township is "still somewhat early in the process" of loosening its zoning laws, according to VanWyngarden, and details regarding districts, minimum lot sizes and setback requirements are far from final.

"We're not going to rush the process," VanWyngarden said. "We're going to make sure we've made the changes that are needed for the community, and we've listened to the community's input on how they'd like their community to look and feel."

ADUs and developers

As Sable Homes sees it, an ADU is a "step in the right direction" to addressing housing needs and allowing people to have a say in how they grow up or grow old.

"As a grandparent, I want to be near my grandkids," Sable Homes President John Bitely said to FOX 17. "I want to be able to go see them on the weekend, I want to be able to go watch their little soccer game."

Bitely says he'd like to build more ADUs but is restricted by local zoning laws. He says it's time for Kent County's townships and cities to modernize.

"A lot of times zoning gets harder than it has to be. What about this? What about this? We end up zoning ourselves out of doing anything," he said.

I asked Bitely about Plainfield Township's push to loosen their zoning ordinance.

"It's awesome," he said.

"Those who lead, lead. Those who follow get left behind."

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