BELMONT, Mich. — A first-time developer is proposing to build townhomes on an empty lot in Belmont that has sat vacant for more than 20 years.



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Developer plans 12 townhomes for empty Belmont lot

Jeff Hill plans to construct four buildings containing 12 townhomes with attached garages on the property. The units will be more than 1,600 square feet and come in two-bedroom and three-bedroom versions.

Jeff Hill

"A lot of people didn't think that townhouses could fit here, but I had this feeling that with the right floor plan and the right size and the right fit, that we could make something work," Hill said.

The units will be sold as condominiums starting at just over $400,000.

Daren Bower

Hill said the project addresses affordable housing needs in the area.

"A single-family home on a single-family lot has gotten really expensive and almost unattainable for most buyers in this area. So multifamily has become more popular because you can reduce the cost," he said.

Daren Bower

According to Hill, Plainfield Township is seeking more housing development in Belmont and is requesting it in the township's master plan.

Elizabeth Curcio, Plainfield Township planner, said the township is running out of space for large housing developments, making smaller projects important for meeting community needs.

"I think right now it's kind of, you know, all hands-on deck. Let's get as many housing units, you know, as we can, because the need is just so great," Curcio said.

Daren Bower

Hill said he's excited to contribute to the community's growth.

"Taking basically a piece of dirt and creating a neighborhood out of it, where people have cookouts, and they're waving to their neighbors. And it will be amazing to be the one who has pushed that forward and brought that to fruition," he said.

Jeff Hill

The Plainfield Township Board is expected to give final approval for the project in September. Hill expects to start construction in October if approved.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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