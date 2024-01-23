Plainfield Township approves payment extension with Wolverine for PFAS solutions

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township has approved an extension to its settlement agreement with Wolverine Worldwide over PFAS contamination.

The Rockford-based company previously agreed to pay $69.5 million to expand municipal water to homes impacted by the forever chemical.

Township officials announced Tuesday that Wolverine Worldwide will pay $7 million by the end of Thursday for a total of $51 million so far. The company will also be obligated to forward more payments every April until the full amount is paid off in 2027.

“We are pleased to see that Wolverine is honoring the financial commitment it made to our community to pay for extending municipal water service to PFAS impacted areas,” says Tom Coleman, Plainfield Township supervisor. “By agreeing to extend the payment terms we are ensuring that we can continue to make enhancements to our water system and not saddle these costs on the backs of our users.”

We’re told 25 miles of water mains have been added to bring municipal water to more than 1,200 residences.

The state of Michigan pledged $4.2 million in additional support for 200 more homes, the township says.

