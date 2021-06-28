Watch
Plainfield Fire Department aids trapped woman in Rockford

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jun 27, 2021
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Authorities helped a woman trapped against bridge support piling on the Childsdale Road Bridge in Rockford.

Plainfield Fire Department (PLF) was assisted by the Cannon Fire Department with a hovercraft and Rockford Ambulance PLF reports.

The trapped woman did not know how to swim and was entangled with multiple float tubes. Authorities arrived on scene at 5:54 p.m. and the woman was extracted at 6:02 p.m.

One person received minor injuries but sought private treatment. The previously trapped woman is from Florida and was visiting her family in the area.

