Plainfield Ave. closed after 2-car crash, serious injuries reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and Hunsberger in Plainfield Township.

Plainfield Avenue is closed from Woodworth to Jupiter because of the crash.

Deputies say it involved two cars and there are serious injuries.

FOX 17 is working to learn more details, including what caused the crash and the condition of those involved.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube