WYOMING, Mich. — Police say a pizza delivery driver was shot after trying to stop their car from being stolen Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Lombardo’s Pizza on Lee Street SW near Porter Street in Wyoming,

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, three black males tried to steal the driver's car and shot them in the leg before taking off.

The driver is in stable condition.

If you have any information call police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.