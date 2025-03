PHOTOS: Butterflies are Blooming exhibit returns to Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — They say March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.

In West Michigan, the month comes in with butterflies.

On Saturday, the Butterflies are Blooming exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens opened to the public, the warmth and humidity of its tropical conservatory signaling the return of spring.

The largest temporary butterfly exhibit in the United States, according to the gardens, features more than 60 species of butterflies and moths, including the common morpho, a fan favorite.

The Butterflies are Blooming exhibit is open from Saturday, March 1 to Wednesday, April 30. To read more about special programming, click here.

