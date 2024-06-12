Watch Now
PHOTOS: Adaptive kayaks bring summer fun to everyone!

Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 12, 2024

WALKER, Mich. — Children and adults with various abilities got to spend time on the water in adaptive kayaks Wednesday.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation says 20 people experienced summer fun at Millennium Park thanks to their partnership with the city of Kentwood. It didn’t matter if they had visual impairments, brain injuries or amputations — adaptive kayaks allowed them to enjoy the water all the same.

We’re told staff and volunteers assessed participants beforehand to outfit them with equipment they needed to safely navigate the water.

View more photos of the event in the image viewer above.

