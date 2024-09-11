Person in Kent County tests positive for West Nile Virus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first human case of West Nile Virus in West Michigan has been confirmed in Kent County.

A person who lives near the northwest side of Grand Rapids likely contracted the disease in the area, says the Kent County Health Department. A batch of mosquitoes collected in a trap on the northwest side of the city on August 21 tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Because of the person's lack of recent travel and limited exposure due to their occupation, the health department says the person was likely bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus here.

“This confirmed case of West Nile virus emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures against mosquitoes," said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at Kent County Health Department. "It confirms that mosquitoes in our area are actively carrying the virus, which poses a risk to humans. Everyone must take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection.”

This makes the 8th person in Michigan to test positive for West Nile Virus in 2024. The others live in Berrien, Delta, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, and Wayne counties.

Two other people from Livingston and Wayne counties are confirmed to have Jamestown Canyon Virus, another mosquito-borne illness.

There is no vaccine or cure for West Nile Virus. Health officials say prevention measures are the only method for dealing with the disease.

Those steps include:



Spraying insect repellent when outdoors.

Putting on long and lightly colored clothing.

Dumping out standing water such as bird baths, pets’ water bowls, wade pools and other places where water may collect.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been confirmed in 22 counties across Michigan, including Calhoun, Kent, and Ottawa counties.

Of people who are infected with West Nile Virus, only about 20 percent will experience any symptoms, including headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 patients develop severe illness that impacts the central nervous system with potentially life-long impacts. In rare cases West Nile can lead to death.

