WYOMING, Mich. — One person is dead after being hit by a semi-truck in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety reports that a person walking southbound on Division Avenue crossing 54th Street was hit by a semi-truck traveling eastbound on 54th Street.

Authorities report the person walking was pronounced dead at the scene.

Until the next of kin is notified the name of the deceased is being withheld and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.