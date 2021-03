WYOMING, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in Wyoming today, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Lt. Eric Wiler tells us the incident occurred on 39th Street and Division Avenue.

Wiler says the victim is an adult male, adding that he wasn’t using a crosswalk when he was struck.

We’re told the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube