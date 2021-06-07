Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car Monday morning in Walker.

The Walker Police Department responded just before 5 a.m. to the 3300 block of West River Drive NW, according to a news release.

Their initial investigation showed a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Belmont resident was traveling southbound on West River Drive NW.

Two pedestrians were also walking southbound in the right lane.

The vehicle hit one of the pedestrians, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident, causing fatal injuries.

The driver and the other pedestrian were not injured.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.